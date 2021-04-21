Germany to pull troops from Afghanistan by July 4

Germany announced on Wednesday that its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will be completed by July 4. The country’s defence ministry announced plans of withdrawal after the United States claimed that its troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.

"The current thinking... is to shorten the withdrawal period. A withdrawal date of July 4 is being considered," a spokesperson from the German defence ministry told AFP. However, the official added that the final decision still rests with NATO.

Last week, NATO had agreed to begin withdrawal of troops by May 1. NATO’s training and support mission boasts 9,600 troops including Americans. It is heavily dependent on the infrastructure of Americans, including military assets.

In addition, personnel from 36 NATO countries and partner nations are still in Germany. Germany has the second biggest contingent of soldiers in the Afghanistan after US with 1,1000 troops.

Currently, peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government remain deadlocked. Taliban has called for a complete withdrawal of foreign troops for peace talks to continue taking place.

Even though many analysts have blamed countries for abandoning Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently defended the decision, claiming that the threats of terror had significantly moved to other places.

He also stressed on the need to refocus resources towards China and the pandemic.

