Former PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September: PML-N

Pakistan’s former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif will end his self-imposed exile and return to Pakistan in September, senior members from his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML (N) have claimed.

According to Geo News, PML-N Punjab spokesperson and federal minister Javed Latif said that the "doctors" have announced their decision and Nawaz will come back in line with their call, and added that they would make sure that Nawaz is not sent to jail upon return.

"The doctors change their opinion with time. The people are his doctors; the nation has announced its decision that Nawaz Sharif should come back," Latif was quoted as saying.

Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan and was looking after the affairs of the PML (N) in his absence. Nawaz's presence is expected to boost the fortunes of PML-N as the party leaders think that his presence in the field is necessary to stop Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Sharif, who is in London on medical grounds, has been looking to make a comeback as the PML-N government is considering relevant legislation to ease the former PM’s return.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case. Later, he was charged in Avenfield properties reference where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined 8 million pounds (Rs 1.3 billion).

In 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended his sentence and allowed Nawaz to go abroad for medical treatment. Subsequently, he went to London on November 19, 2019, and since then, never returned.

PML-N spokesperson Latif said that they would not allow the party chief to go back to jail upon his return, adding that they felt "injustice" was committed against the party.

He further claimed that Nawaz was disqualified on the instructions and directions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

(With inputs from agencies)

