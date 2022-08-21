Former PM Imran Khan claims his remarks on Salman Rushdie’s were taken ‘out of context’

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan and leader of PTI, claimed that a British newspaper had taken his statements out of context regarding Salman Rushdie’s attack. Khan described the attack as ‘sad’ and ‘terrible.’

The former minister, in conversation with UK-based The Guardian, said, "Rushdie understood because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, respect, and reverence of a prophet that lives in our hearts. He knew that. So, the anger I understand, but you can't justify what happened."

However, PTI explained that Khan’s comments had been misinterpreted as his remarks. The party tweeted, "The Guardian took my speech out of context. I refused to attend the seminar on inviting the cursed Salman Rushdie to India. In the interview, I explained the Islamic method of punishing the insolent Prophet. He referred to the Sialkot tragedy, and spoke of Rushdie in the same context," ANI reported.

Imran Khan stated he declined Rushdie’s invitation to the seminar. Imran said, "I gave the example of the Sialkot incident [...] spoke about Rushdie in the same context," Dawn reported.

Salman Rushdie has received several death threats and criticism from Islamic experts over the years for his book "The Satanic Verses."

The suspect in the case of the author’s attack was questioned about whether the late Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against the author, had any influence on him. However, the suspect said, "I respect the ayatollah. I think he`s a great person. That's as far as I will say about that, " ANI reported.

He further stated that he had only read two pages of the novel, "The Satanic Verses."

