Former Pak PM Imran Khan faces massive backlash for his misogynistic comments on Maryam Nawaz

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing backlash for his misogynistic comments on Maryam Nawaz during a rally in Multan.

While addressing the rally, Khan said "Maryam Nawaz, you shouldn't be taking my name this much, your husband can become insecure."

His sexist statement, which reeks of innuendo, has been criticised by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who condemned the "deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation Maryam Nawaz."

"Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your lowly humour. How could those -- who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) -- be expected to respect the honour of someone's mothers, sisters, and daughters?" he tweeted.

تاریخ کا پہلا شخص ہے جو ایک جماعت کے سربراہ کے طور پر بدتہذیبی کے اس پاتال میں جا گرا ہے۔ قوم بنانے نکلے تھے اور قوم کے اخلاق کو ہی بگاڑ دیا۔ انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 20, 2022 ×

"Imran is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. His party went out to make a nation but spoiled the morals of the people instead. To Allah, we belong and to Him, we shall return," he added.

According to Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, "Those who have mothers and sisters in their homes do not use such language against other women."

"Please, do not stoop so low in the name of politics," the PPP co-chairman said.

Maryam Nawaz, who is the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, has suggested that the party should call for early elections as it was getting increasingly difficult to steer the country out of economic troubles and simultaneously manage the nine-party coalition government.

"Nawaz Sharif is ready to say goodbye to the government but not pass on the economic burden to the people of Pakistan. There is no point in carrying the 'weight of blunders' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and better go to the masses to seek a fresh mandate," Maryam said.

''We failed Khan's plan and sent him home. Now his game is over for good,'' she added.

Pakistan’s disparate governing coalition, which spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious, removed Khan in a no-confidence vote on April 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

