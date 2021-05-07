Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed critical, say doctors after bomb attack

A day after Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Male, the hospital where he is admitted said he remains "critical".

Watch:

Nasheed, 53, was rushed to hospital after an explosion late Thursday. The former president reportedly received injuries to his head, chest, limbs and abdomen after the explosion and remains in intensive care.

The doctors said shrapnel from the blast was removed from Nasheed's lungs and the liver, however, another piece was still in the same organ.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said a team from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) would help with the investigation into the blast, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Maldives president said those behind the crime "would face the full force of the law".

