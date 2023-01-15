Former Afghan female lawmaker, bodyguard killed in Kabul

A former female lawmaker of Afghanistan was shot dead along with her bodyguard by unknown assailants at her residence in the capital city of Kabul, said police on Sunday.

Mursal Nabizada was one of the few female parliamentarians who were living in Kabul after the Taliban formed its government in Afghanistan in August 2021.

For the first time, the killing of a lawmaker belonging to the previous administration has taken place in the city after the takeover of the Taliban.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said, "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house.”

"The security forces have started a serious investigation into the incident," he added, adding that her brother also suffered injuries.

Former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil posted on Twitter that Nabizada was a "fearless champion for Afghanistan".

"A true trailblazer - strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people," she wrote.

In 2019, Nabizada was elected to represent the capital city and held office till the Taliban takeover. She worked at the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research, which is a private non-governmental group and was the parliamentary defence commission's member.

European parliament member Hannah Neumann, reacting to the killing, tweeted, "I am sad and angry and want the world to know! She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight."

