Five stories from South Asia's failed experiment, Pakistan

Pakistan is turning out to be an experiment gone wrong. We bring to you five stories that serve as testimony to this claim:



1. A former Pakistani lawmaker has been acquitted in a hit-and-run case. Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai is a member of the Milli Awam Party. He has also been an influential member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly. In 2017, CCTV footage of this lawmaker running over a traffic police warden emerged

This happened in Quetta, and the warden died on the spot. The police registered a case of manslaughter against the lawmaker. He later confessed to his crime on live television.

Three years on, and Majeed Achakzai has been given a clean chit. The court says there's not enough evidence but the victim's family is planning to challenge this verdict.

2. A Pakistani journalist was recently shot dead in Turbat, a city in Balochistan. The journalist's name was Shaheena Shaheen, and she was 25. She had just started her career at Pakistan's state-owned broadcaster, PTV.

Shaheen was killed outside her residence by unidentified suspects. The local police says that her killing was the result of troubled marriage.

Shaheen is said to have been a victim of domestic violence, and police are on the hunt for her husband, who was allegedly present at the crime scene.

3. Sajid Gondal, a top official at Pakistan's Security Exchange Commission in Islamabad is still missing. His disappearance is being linked to a recent corruption scam involving a military general.

Imran Khan's key aide, Asim Saleem Bajwa is being accused of shady financial dealings. Sajid went missing just days after the details came out. His family claims no government officials have approached them regarding the case.

Sajid Gondal has four kids, and his wife says she is done lying to her kids about their father's whereabouts.

4. A Christian man has been sentenced to death by the Lahore High Court for sending 'blasphemous text messages' to somebody in 2013. Blasphemy is increasingly becoming a pretext for crimes against minorities in Pakistan.

5. An FIR as been registered against a 3-year-old in Pakistan's Punjab province, whose father is a Shia Muslim.

He has charged with acting as a patron to his father during a religious gathering. Since the beginning of the month of Muharram, there has been an increase in hate campaigns against the Shias in Pakistan.

A number of Shia families are being targeted for their practices during this month. Now, a child has been charged with disrupting public order, while terrorists in Pakistan enjoy state protection and roam freely.