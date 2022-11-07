Female student injured in Kabul suicide attack clears university exam

Fatemeh Amiri, an Afghan teenager, who sustained severe injuries in a suicide attack in September, has passed her university entrance exams with high marks. The 17-year-old had lost an eye, with her jaw and ear receiving considerable damage following the attack on Kaaj education centre in Kabul.

Despite her condition, Amiri did not give up and resumed her studies and scored more than 85 per cent in her exams. She told BBC News that she plans to study computer science at Kabul university.

The attacker reportedly first shot the guards before entering the classroom and detonating a bomb where students were appearing for a practice university exam. Over 50 people were killed and dozens more injured, mostly female students, in the attack on the tuition centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area.

The attacker reportedly targeted the area where the female students were sitting in the front row. Eyewitnesses said there were over 600 students present in the room at the time of the attack.

"On the day of the exam, I was affected by the Kaaj attack - my eye was in pain, I couldn't see the question papers properly," she told BBC.

"The tasks I was not able to do with both eyes, now I will do it with one eye," Amiri said.

Amiri's teacher helped her check her results online, but was initially upset for not being among the toppers.

"I got really sad in the first stage, as I expected to be among the top 10. I didn't want to see my result afterwards," she said.

