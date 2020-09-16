FATF: Pak government presents details on anti-terror measures during Parliament session

As the two-day Financial Action Task Force(FATF) meeting heads towards a conclusion, Islamabad is making last-ditch attempts to avoid getting blacklisted. Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi summoned a joint sitting of the Parliament earlier today.

On the agenda was FATF-related legislation. The session lasted for six hours and it concluded with the passage of an anti-terrorism bill. A last-minute bill aimed at impressing the FATF by portraying how Islamabad is cracking down on terror funding.

The Pakistan government also presented the steps it has taken so far to curb terror but they fail to impress.

During the question hour in the Senate, the interior minister of Pakistan shared details of how his office had frozen the properties of several undesignated entities. Pakistan claims to have frozen more than 950 properties and assets of proscribed terror outfits, 57 of these properties belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad and a total 907 belong Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The properties in question include mosques, madrassas, schools, colleges, ambulances, dispensaries, hospitals, buildings and boats. They are spread over the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and PoK. The Pakistan government says that all these properties have now been frozen, but these are not the only loopholes in Pakistan's arguments.

Islamabad claims to have frozen the properties of all undesignated entities, then, what about Dawood Ibrahim? India's most wanted terrorist who remains on the UN sanctions list. He has been hiding in Pakistan and there is mounting evidence but his name does not feature anywhere in Pak interior ministry's list.