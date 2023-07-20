Explained | Sri Lanka prez in India: What is ‘Innocent passage’, and other issues on agenda?

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe embarked on a two-day visit to India on Thursday (July 20), his first since taking office last year.

Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a statement by Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

The visit commemorates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

“The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors,” a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs mentioned.

Sri Lanka seeks innocent passage

Of several agendas on the table during Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi, one would be of securing an “innocent passage” through Indian waters for fishermen back home.

Media reports claim a fresh series of diplomatic engagements could take place between New Delhi and Colombo aimed at allowing Sri Lankan fishermen to travel through India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to enter the Arabian Sea.

The Indian route will help Lankan fishermen cut down the total distance by 400 nautical miles. As of now, they have to take a longer route via Negambo, Dikovita, Beruwala and Matara around the Maldives.

If they try to enter Indian waters unlawfully on their way to the Arabian Sea, they often end up getting detained by Indian Coast Guard. The matter is up for discussion during Wickremesinghe’s bilateral engagements with Indian leaders. He is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian PM Modi.

“It will be discussed when President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits New Delhi,” Lanka’s Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror, the country’s daily newspaper.

Capitalising on goodwill earned during last year

The bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka have gotten stronger following the last year’s economic turmoil that induced massive instability, both economic and political, in the South Asian island nation.

Sri Lanka declared its first-ever credit default in mid-April last year, prompting India to extend a $4 billion financial assistance. New Delhi also offered dedicated credit lines for fuel and essential items.

It was during that time when Wickremesinghe took charge of the cash-strapped country after the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people’s uprising in July.

In March this year, Sri Lanka also secured a $2.9 billion package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spanning through the next four years given some conditions, earlier agreed upon by the Lankan leadership, are met.

Sri Lanka’s concerns over alleged unlawful fishing by Indian fishermen

Wickremesinghe is also expected to bring up the issue of alleged unlawful fishing in Lankan waters by Indian fishermen during his talks in New Delhi.

Watch: Sri Lanka to consider trade in Indian rupee

“It (unlawful fishing) continues unabated and the government is trying to resolve it through diplomatic means,” minister Douglas said.

“We are planning to get it resolved through diplomatic means. When President Wickremesinghe visits New Delhi, he is planning to discuss it,” he said.

The Lankan minister also vowed to address the concerns of politicians in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu regarding problems being created by the Sri Lankan navy for Indian fishermen. “In Tamil Nadu, perception is that the Sri Lankan Navy creates problems for their fishermen,” he said.

“We are planning to arrange a visit by a group of Tamil MPs from the north to Tamil Nadu to brief the chief minister, the opposition leader and others concerned that bottom trawling by their fishermen has affected the livelihood of our fishermen. Otherwise, it is not an issue involving the Sri Lankan Navy and Tamil Nadu fishermen,” he told the media.

Sri Lanka on using the Indian rupee in international trade

Last week, Wickremesinghe, who is also Lanka’s Finance Minister, said his nation had no problem in using the Indian Rupee as much as the US Dollar in international trade.

“We’ll have to figure out how to go about it. So that is what we must do. We must become more open to the outside world,” he said.

However, analysts believe that the success of the rupee trading regime depends on the willingness of Indian exporters to accept the Indian currency.

Strong maritime defence ties between India and Sri Lanka

India-Sri Lanka maritime defence ties have also strengthened over the past few months. Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera in May visited New Delhi to discuss issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance existing bilateral relations between the defence forces.

The visit came amid China’s increasing forays in the Indian Ocean region. Both nations have ramped up their bilateral maritime engagements in accordance with India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and the maritime outlook of 'Security and Growth for All in Region.'

Indian and Lankan warships also regularly make port calls at each other’s ports, indicating the enhanced level of partnership and mutual trust in both navies.