Explained: Dying animals, lack of funds - distressing state of Pakistan zoos

Noor Jehan, an ailing elephant in Pakistan's Karachi Zoo succumbed to critical injuries she received recently, but her death has revived criticisms over the dire state of the nation's zoos. Experts, vets and animal welfare advocates had tried to save the animal, but in vain.

What happened to Noor Jehan?

Noor Jehan's death at the age of 17 is heartbreaking as she was an African elephant whose average lifespan is 60 to 70 years. She had many more years to live.

She recently underwent emergency treatment for a tumour which had crippled her back legs. She became trapped in her enclosure's pool during her recovery period.

The animal charity welfare stated that zoo workers hauled out the 3.5-tonne pachyderm but she could not stand and lay stricken for nine days, "a life-threatening situation for elephants". The statement further noted that experts were even considering euthanasia but before a decision was taken "she succumbed to her critical condition".

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, said, "After fighting for 9 days, she succumbed to her critical condition. She spent too long lying on the ground – a life-threatening situation for elephants." The Austria-based animal organisation had been advising local and international veterinarians on her treatment.

The animal welfare also tweeted that Jehan's story was a "reminder of the suffering that captive wild animals endure in Pakistan and around the world. We hope that the authorities in Pakistan will take this as an example and do better for captive wild animals in the future."

State of zoos in Pakistan

Viral images of Noor Jehan helplessly lying on her side when she was unwell were heartbreaking and also led to widespread criticism of the zoo authorities. It also led to reports in the local media that Karachi Zoo may be shut down permanently. Four Paws said it may be a watershed moment for the well-being of wild animals in captivity in the South Asian nation.

The campaigners pushing to close the wildlife show in southern Karachi city highlighted Noor Jehan's misery as evidence of Pakistani zoos' disregard for animal welfare.

Media reports of several deadly incidents underline the poor state of zoos across the country. Noor Jehan's incident is not the first one: two lions died of asphyxiation in recent years in Pakistan when keepers used smoke to try to lure them out of their den. Several white tiger cubs have also died.

A report in 2019 claimed that some 206 birds and 76 other animals died in 2017, while 122 birds and 45 other animals died in 2018. Multiple deaths were also reported in the Peshawar Zoo since it was inaugurated in February 2018.

Earlier this month, the director of the Karachi Zoo was fired due to reports of neglect. A court ordered the closure of the Islamabad Zoo in 2020 - the same zoo where the elephant Kaavan was kept.

In March, Karachi Zoo's Golden Tabby tiger died at 21 and according to sources, the animal had been ill for a long time and apparently failed to receive proper care.

During the entire Noor Jehan saga, Four Paws veterinarian Amir Khalil said that Karachi Zoo did not meet international standards. He also urged that Madhubala, the healthy elephant remaining at the zoo, be relocated to avert a second tragedy. The vet urged to provide Madhubala with a more species-appropriate place and give her a chance at a better life.

What's happening at the Karachi Zoo?

A report published last month mentioned that zoos across the nation suffer maintenance issues. Reports have emerged of food and staff shortages at a zoo in Karachi city. The animals kept there are said to be malnourished and living in cramped enclosures.

Pakistan is currently in the grip of an extreme economic crisis, burdened with external debt totaling more than $115 billion, surging inflation, and weak development prospects, among other issues.

The dire state of the economy has an impact not only on humans but also on animals as reports of animal food shortages at Karachi Zoo sparked outrage on social media platforms and among animal rights advocates.

Reports noted that the zoo encompasses 43 acres of land and houses 750 animals and birds in 117 separate cages. Tipu Sharif, an animal rescuer who visited Karachi Zoo multiple times, described the zoo habitat as "unsatisfactory". The zoo was founded during British colonial authority.

Sharif told Deutsche Welle: "They are malnourished. The management does not have adequate resources to feed them and the food that is supplied to the animals is of not excellent quality. The animals don't have the right kind of space for the type of animals that they are."

Lack of funds and shortage of staff

The DW report also mentioned that the zoo also appears to be facing a staff shortage. A zoo employee told Germany's state-owned broadcaster on the condition of anonymity that the zoo has only 14 keepers to feed animals, take care of them and clean cages.

Officials at the zoo say the animals are suffering because there are no adequate funds. A report by the news agency PTI quoted one official as saying: "What can we do without a proper budget? The money generated is not enough to feed all the animals properly and keep the zoo neat and clean."

Several other reports have also highlighted the cruelty shown by the zookeepers and the administration of the Karachi Zoo towards the animals.

