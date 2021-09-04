Expect Taliban to form inclusive government in Afghanistan, says Blinken  

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the country and the international community expects the Taliban to form an inclusive government with representations from different communities and interests.

At a news conference, Blinken said, "As we've said and as countries around the world have said, there is an expectation that any government that emerges now will have some real inclusivity, and that it will have non-Talibs in it, who are representative of different communities and different interests in Afghanistan."

Watch | Gravitas: Western nations plan to dump Afghan refugees in Asia

After the takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, the Taliban is expected to announce the formation of the new government.

The secretary of state said, "We will see what, in fact, emerges, but I have to tell you that as important as what the government looks like is, more important still is what any government does. And that's what we're really looking at. We're looking at what actions, what policies any new Afghan government pursues. That's what matters the most."

Also Read | 9/11 attacks: US president moves to declassify documents as 20th anniversary approaches

The expectation is to see inclusivity in government, but ultimately the expectation is to see a government that makes good on commitments that the Taliban have made, particularly in freedom of travel, not allowing Afghanistan to be used as a launching ground for terrorism directed at the US or any of the allies and partners, upholding the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women and minorities, and not engaging in reprisals, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)