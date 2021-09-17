Events in Afghanistan prove radicalisation an issue: PM Modi at SCO summit

The biggest concerns for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are peace, security, and a lack of confidence, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the Indian delegation virtually to the annual summit on Friday.

He went on to say that recent events in Afghanistan have highlighted the difficulty.

On the sidelines of the conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the border dispute.

While PM Modi participated in the meeting via video link, Jaishankar is in Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital.

While addressing the summit, PM Narendra Modi said, "Recent developments in Afghanistan have made challenge posed by radicalisation more clear."

"SCO should develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism," he added.



PM Modi had started with welcoming Iran as a new member country of the SCO, and Saudi, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners.

PM Modi stated that the SCO's development demonstrates the growing impact of organisation.

He also remarked that the SCO will become stronger and more reputable as a result of the new membership.

The largest issues, he claimed, are related to peace, security, and a lack of trust.

(With inputs from agencies)