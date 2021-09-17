Events in Afghanistan prove radicalisation an issue: PM Modi at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Plenary Session of the 21st meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State hosted by Tajikistan, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph:( ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit that is taking place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During his address, PM Modi welcomed Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt as the new dialogue partners.
The biggest concerns for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are peace, security, and a lack of confidence, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the Indian delegation virtually to the annual summit on Friday.
He went on to say that recent events in Afghanistan have highlighted the difficulty.
On the sidelines of the conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed the border dispute.
While PM Modi participated in the meeting via video link, Jaishankar is in Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital.
While addressing the summit, PM Narendra Modi said, "Recent developments in Afghanistan have made challenge posed by radicalisation more clear."
"SCO should develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism," he added.
Addressing the SCO Summit. https://t.co/FU9WtFBWeF— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021
PM Modi had started with welcoming Iran as a new member country of the SCO, and Saudi, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners.
PM Modi stated that the SCO's development demonstrates the growing impact of organisation.
He also remarked that the SCO will become stronger and more reputable as a result of the new membership.
The largest issues, he claimed, are related to peace, security, and a lack of trust.
(With inputs from agencies)