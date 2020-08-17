Envoys from South Asia welcome Prime Minister's Independence Day speech 

Envoys from South Asian countries have welcomed the speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day. During the speech, PM Modi had called for 'peace and harmony' in the region which will be 'immense help to the welfare of humanity'.

Afghan envoy to India Tahir Qadiry speaking to WION said, "As Prime Minister Modi said that 'neighbours are not only those with whom one shares geographical boundaries but also those with whom hearts meet,' I want to reassert the profundity in the social and cultural ties between the two countries."

Explaining "Our common thread visible in the vivid visage of contemporariness is deeply ingrained in our historical relations, which can broadly be trifurcated into three main pillars: Dosti (friendship or brotherhood/sisterhood), Vishwas (trust), and Samman (respect). I commend PM's call to further enrich and reinforce this bond to the betterment of the entire region and the world.

Aminath Shabeena Maldivian Acting High Commissioner told WION," PM Modi’s speech at the outset of the 74th Independence Day of India stands to be very promising and indeed reinvigorating the potential neighbourly cooperation."

Adding," As emphasized, the Maldives rightly agrees on inclusiveness, equitability and collaborating as a family is the rightful means to address the present-day challenges, and compelling reasons to forge cooperation at both regional and global level."

Thanking India's support amidst COVID, she said,' during this COVID-19 pandemic, especially to the Maldives India has supported immensely in all aspects – we share a dynamic relation with commonalities and links embedded deeply into the roots of our people. These aspects bring us close and hold strong relations as deep as the Indian Ocean, as very rightly PM Modi stated."

Reacting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Independence Day, Nilamber Acharya agreed that, "Indian PM has rightly emphasised on century-old relations in the region and unleashing the potential of the future cooperation. India's Independence movement has inspired many movements in the world. We neighbours in south Asia have things in common, not only emotionally, culturally, socially, morally but spiritually as well. We have common aspirations for the future."

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammad Imran said it was "encouraging to listen to” PM Modi and "We look forward to strengthening our ties." Over the weekend in an exclusive conversation with WION, Bangladesh’s envoy said Indian Prime Minister Modi is taking "ties to a higher level" and currently New Delhi-Dhaka ties are passing through a "Shonali Adhyay" or Golden era.