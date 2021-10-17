'Entire nation is crying': Maryam Nawaz slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz looked to gather support of the people of Pakistan to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The PML-N leader addressed a Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally at Dhobi Ghat ground in Faisalabad.

Maryam said the people were fully aware of how the prime minister had "disrespected the vote's sanctity". She added the PM had fulfilled only one promise that he would "make everyone cry" and today, "the entire nation is crying".

The PML-N vice-president also spoke about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that he has "left everything in the hands of God". Sharif is in London and has been declared an absconder by Pakistani courts.

The leader slammed the prime minister over the power crisis and petrol price rise, and said the country is facing a shortage of electricity in the summer and a shortage of gas in the winter.

She claimed the PM used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for taking revenge on political opponents, and when the time came for his own accountability, he just amended the law.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter said Imran Khan's party, PTI, has been ranked "number 1" in the Pandora Papers. "The nation was told Imran Khan's name isn't included in the list [...] have you ever heard that the leader of a pack of thieves was an honest person?" Maryam asked.

