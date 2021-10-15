In Pakistan, where inflation is at an all-time high, a cup of tea costs Rs 40 

The sudden increase in tea prices in Pakistan has ruined the taste of the impoverished people's lips.

A cup of tea costs Rs 40 at Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Army's headquarters.

On the other side, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who coined the phrase "Naya Pakistan," is attempting to deceive the public in the name of Islam and India.

Not just tea, but sugar, gas, and vegetables have all reached the seventh heaven in Pakistan.

Milk prices in Rawalpindi have risen from Rs 105 to Rs 120 per litre, according to tea merchants.

Simultaneously, the retail price of tea leaves has risen from Rs 800 to Rs 900.

The price of a gas cylinder has also risen from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,000.

Vendors said that the price increases on all of these goods had a negative impact on their profits.

They have no choice but to raise the price of tea in such a circumstance.

(With inputs from agencies)