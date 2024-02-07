Discussed Rohingya issue with Indian NSA, says Bangladesh FM Mahmud

Bangladesh foreign minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud who is on India's visit has said that during his meeting with Indian National security advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day, he discussed the Rohingya issue. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "We have given refuge to 1.2 million Rohingyas. And every year 35,000 newborn children from the Rohingya people in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is a very densely populated country". The visiting Bangladesh FM will meet EAM Jaishankar later in the day. FM Hasan has chosen India as his first foreign visit after taking charge in January.

WION: How do you see India Bangladesh Relationship?

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: We have been enjoying an excellent relationship between Bangladesh and India under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In fact, these two leaders, relationship has gone to new heights.

WION: So you've chosen India as your first destination. You will be meeting the Indian External Affairs Minister. What will be the key focus areas?

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: Look, India is our immediate neighbour. So that's why I've chosen India as my first bilateral visit. And I have come here by the invitation of the honourable Foreign Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar. So in the evening, we shall have bilateral talks, about all the issues, we have many issues and we shall discuss all the issues

WION: How much of the focus will be on connectivity this is something that both sides have been emphasising on

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: connectivity is important for prosperity. Connectivity is important for the well-being of the people. So this is definitely our priority. We shall talk about that. We have achieved a lot in terms of connectivity over the last 10-15 years time, we want to go more. So this issue definitely will be discussed.

WION: The Rohingya issue, is something that has been a concerning development for you. Will you talk about it with the Indian side?

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: Definitely we shall talk about that because Rohingya is a problem. And we have given refuge to 1.2 million Rohingyas. Every year 35,000 newborn children are from the Rohingya people in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is a very densely populated country, the highest density of population is in Bangladesh. So this has been a problem for Bangladesh. This has been a problem for the region as a whole, so we will discuss this matter.