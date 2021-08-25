'Destructive and harmful': Bangladesh issues order to ban online games PUBG, Free Fire

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has ordered that 'dangerous' games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Garena Free Fire be banned from Bangladesh's online platforms.

Subrata Roy Maitra, BTRC Vice Chairman, informed reporters on Wednesday that they began the procedure after getting the court ruling on Tuesday.

“We have taken steps to delete other hazardous apps, including PUBG and Free Fire,” BTRC vice-chairman Subrata Roy Maitra said on Wednesday, citing a Department of Telecommunications order.

According to Maitra, the telecom regulator was also working on a list of hazardous internet apps, including TikTok, Bigo Live, and Likee.

He stated that they were currently assessing and analysing which apps would be included in this list.

Downloads of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite soared during the coronavirus pandemic when everyone was stranded at home.

However, because of its widespread appeal, it has attracted the attention of authorities and governments all over the world.

So much so that several nations have banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, while others are considering doing so.

In practically every location where the game is available, PUBG Mobile remains one of the most popular battle royale games on smartphones.

