‘Derogatory remarks against PM Modi odious, reprehensible,’ says ex Maldivian foreign minister

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid dubbed the offensive remarks made on social media against the fellow Indian natives and leaders as "odious" and "reprehensible" amid the uproar of protests around a deputy minister's disparaging remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He then called out the Maldivian government to identify the officials responsible and reprimand them.

The former foreign minister posted from his official X handle, "Derogatory remarks made by two Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India in social media is reprehensible and odious."

"Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," he added.

He further underlined that India was a 'time-tested' friend and 'unwavering' ally of the Maldives, adding that New Delhi has been the first to respond in "our time of need".

"Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," he posted.

His remarks came after Mariyam Shiuna, the Maldivian deputy minister for youth empowerment, made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X.

The post shared by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Also read: Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks on PM Modi

These opinions are personal, says Maldivian government

Earlier on Sunday, the Maldivian government, in its response to the row over the minister's remarks, said that the opinions shared were "personal" and that they do not represent its views.

In a statement, the government said that appropriate action would be taken against the minister at the centre of the storm. Male said it is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," read an official release by the Maldivian Foreign Ministry.

The government added it believes that freedom of expression should be exercised in a "democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners".