Deputy NSA Misri asserts Indian commitment to Afghan people at regional dialogue

The sixth Regional Dialogue of Secretaries of Security Councils/National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek witnessed a resolute commitment from India towards ensuring stability and prosperity in the region.

Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri spearheaded India's delegation, highlighting New Delhi's unwavering support for Afghanistan's development amidst the prevailing challenges.

Deputy NSA Misri articulated India's firm belief in development as a fundamental human right, underscoring New Delhi's substantial investments exceeding $3 billion across crucial sectors in Afghanistan involving 500 projects.

These investments span infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity-building initiatives, reaching every corner of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

Notably, India's humanitarian aid efforts have been substantial, including contributions of wheat, medical supplies, earthquake relief, and pesticides to combat the locust menace. New Delhi has sent 50,000 tons of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid, and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid. 40,000 liters of Malathion pesticide was also sent to fight locust menace after a UN appeal.

India has also been actively involved in supporting Afghan education, granting scholarships to Afghan students and collaborating with educational institutions, which includes 5000 units of stationary items for primary school students.

Concerns over the rising threat of drug trafficking in the region prompted India to collaborate with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), particularly focusing on supporting female beneficiaries of drug rehabilitation programs in Afghanistan. India has sent 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food kits, blankets, medical aid to UNODC, Kabul.

Economic empowerment emerged as a crucial strategy, with India extending tariff concessions to Afghan traders and establishing a 'Humanitarian Air Corridor' between Delhi and Kabul to facilitate trade and aid delivery. Additionally, India proposed leveraging the Chabahar port for maritime trade, urging Central Asian neighbors to utilize its facilities and integrate it into regional trade frameworks.

Sports exchanges and interactions were emphasised as avenues for enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

On the issue of terrorism, Misri reiterated India's commitment to preventing Afghan territory from being used as a haven for terrorist activities, in line with UNSC Resolution 2593. The resolution states that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts; specifically, terrorist individuals proscribed by the UN Security Council, including those belonging to the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.