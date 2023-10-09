Death toll in Afghanistan earthquake surpasses 2,400 as rescue efforts gain pace

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan has surpassed the grim milestone of 2,400 as rescue efforts are still on to save people trapped under the rubble.

In a press conference on Sunday (Oct 8), Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, said in a message to Reuters that the toll had risen to 2,445, but he revised down the number of injured to “more than 2,000”. Earlier, he had said that 9,240 people had been injured.

He further said that “many are still trapped” as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 1,300 houses and “completely perished” several villages.

About six villages have been destroyed and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, as the Taliban called for urgent help.

Ten rescue teams were in the area which borders Iran, Sayeeq added.

Saturday’s tremblor was recorded about 40km from the western city of Herat. Many buildings were damaged, trapping people under rubble as the region witnessed at least three powerful aftershocks.

Taliban seek help, aid

The head of the Taliban political office in Qatar Suhail Shaheen has said that Afghanistan needs food, drinking water, medicine, clothes and tents urgently for rescue and relief, Suhail Shaheen.

At least a dozen teams have been scrambled to help with rescue efforts, including from the military and non-profit organisations like the Red Crescent.

The United Nations migration agency said it has deployed four ambulances with doctors and psychosocial support counsellors to the regional hospital.

At least three mobile health teams are on their way to the Zenda Jan district, which is one of the worst affected areas.

Medical camps set up, doctors on site

The World Health Organization unit in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulances to Zendeh Jan to shift wounded people to hospitals.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders set up five medical tents at Herat Regional Hospital to accommodate up to 80 patients. Authorities have treated more than 300 patients, according to the agency.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In June last year, the province of Paktika was hit by a 5.9 magnitude quake which killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.

(With inputs from agencies)