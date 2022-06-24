Death toll for Afghanistan earthquake reaches 1,150 with nearly 3,000 homes destroyed

The number of fatalities from the earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Wednesday has increased to 1,150 and more than 3,000 dwellings have been completely demolished, as reported by Associated Press. The death toll increased on Friday (June 24) from earlier estimates of 1,000 deaths caused by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, the Bhaktar News Agency said. However, as per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the death toll is different. It estimated 770 deaths while the UNICEF’s representative in Afghanistan predicted the toll to be 1036 and still counting. According to Hindustan Times, significant variations in death counts and destruction statistics are expected.

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson of the ministry for disaster, while in conversation with Reuters, said that 2,000 individuals were injured and nearly 10,000 homes destroyed. This is one of the deadliest earthquakes the country has seen in 20 years. As per reports, the eastern district of Paktika is the worst-hit area. This doesn’t end here; the communication has also been impacted due to the destruction of phone towers and power lines.

According to Save the Children, the disaster has nearly impacted more than 118,000 children. It further said, “Many are now most likely without clean drinking water, food and a safe place to sleep."

Several countries like Germany, Norway and others will help the south Asian country through United Nations and not directly to the Taliban. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also provided the country with essentials.

The Taliban takeover has isolated the country from the world, and this disaster has put the nation in tremendous difficulty. In addition to this, the prime reason for delayed global help is again the Taliban as the majority of international organisations left Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

