Taliban resisting humanitarian funding: UN

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths told the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) that the Taliban has been resisting humanitarian funding.

Griffiths told the UN that the Afghan banking system has blocked transfers impacting pay channels which have caused supply chain disruptions.

The UN has been trying to implement a system called Humanitarian Exchange Facility (HEF) to bypass sanctions on Taliban leaders. The system involves swapping aid dollars for Afghan currency to ensure aid and to overcome the harsh economic situation plaguing the country as Griffiths added that it has had "limited progress".

The transfer of funds to Afghanistan has become difficult as aid groups said they haven't received cash, Griffiths informed.

The UN aid chief alleged that the Taliban has been interfering with the delivery of humanitarian aid even as the agency received just one-third of the total 4.4 it needed for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The development comes as Afghanistan was hit by an earthquake early on Tuesday in which at least 1,000 people have been killed even as it struggles to garner aid from foreign sources after it was cut off after the Taliban took over the country last August.

The United Nations had warned of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan before the earthquake. Taliban government said aid flights had landed from Qatar and Iran while requesting the international community and aid agencies to help in relief efforts.

