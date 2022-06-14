Cutting chai: Govt asks Pakistanis to reduce tea consumption

Pakistan is in the midst of an economic catastrophe, and the government has no idea how to salvage the country's economy. On Tuesday, the Pakistani government's desperation and irritation came to the fore when a Federal Minister urged citizens to cut their tea consumption in order to save the country's economy, which is on the verge of collapse.

In a news conference, Ahsan Iqbal declared, "I will appeal to the country to reduce one cup of tea," in an attempt to save the economy.

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Incentives.



"میں یہ بھی قوم سے اپیل کروں گا کہ چائے کی ایک ایک پیالی کم کر دیں"۔معیشت بچانے کیلئے احسن اقبال کی عوام سے اپیل



Pakistan is teetering on the brink of a major calamity. There was a long-running political crisis linked to terrorism, followed by a persistent economic crisis in which even their close ally China was failing to assist.

However, the country is presently in the midst of a severe economic downturn. Pakistan's new government is attempting to meet bailout criteria set by the International Monetary Fund by repaying $6.4 billion in debt over the next three years.

Pakistan has gone to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 22 times in the past to request a bailout. However, genuine reform initiatives have been lacking, which is why they keep returning. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are rapidly diminishing. They've dropped by half in less than a year.

Pakistani netizens mock the Pakistani minister on social media

The video footage of a Pakistani minister's call to restrict tea consumption went viral in no time, and as expected, netizens were quick to mock him and the ruling regime.



A sensible suggestion considering the financial crisis, however, such demands can only come from ppl who themselves practice this austerity. Not from ppl who have spent 70 million on renovating PM house's swimming pool, giving lavish dinners using public money and maintaining https://t.co/KgCdBPZR1q — Cornered Tiger (@SheikhKhiWala) June 14, 2022 ×

Woke up,had a cup of Chai in my hand and watched this Aristotle saying “Chai ki 2 2 pyalyan pini kam ker dein” Are you serious?We can leave everything but not Chai! What an incompetent lot has been imposed on us. Koi economic strategy layo Bongyan na maro! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/5fGLNpQdXw — Madi Ahmed (IK’s overseas tigress) (@madi_ahm) June 14, 2022 ×

This smart aleck, instead of creating a conducive environment and encouraging farmers to grow tea locally, asks people to reduce their tea intake. 🤡 https://t.co/e1mcPWT9mJ — M (@minimalfuss_) June 14, 2022 ×

