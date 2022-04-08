Crisis-hit: Sri Lanka hikes rates by record as protests spiral

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka's central bank hiked interest rates by a record 700 basis points on Friday as police fired tear gas at hundreds of students protesting about the economic crisis.

Severe shortages of food, fuel and electricity have led to widespread anti-government demonstrations with calls for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

The latest protests saw students try to march to the national parliament on Friday.

Elsewhere demonstrators nationwide carried placards demanding Rajapaksa step down over the country's worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Buddhists monks, who had largely led Rajapaksa's election bid in November 2019, were also seen joining demonstrations in the capital Colombo.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said its benchmark lending rate had been raised to 14.5 per cent to "stabilise the exchange rate" after the rupee tumbled over 35 per cent in a month.

The rate for deposits was also increased by seven percentage points to 13.5 per cent as reports said Sri Lanka's rupee was the worst performing currency in the world, edging out the Russian ruble.

The bank said the shock-treatment rate hike was due to its belief that the embattled island's inflation, which is already at record levels, could get worse.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index rose 18.7 per cent in March while food inflation stood at more than 25 per cent, but private analysts placed inflation at over 50 per cent in the month.

