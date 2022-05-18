'Criminal behaviour': Pakistani TikTok star faces backlash for posing by forest fire

The world's addiction to making videos is getting worse by the day. People are going to extremes to generate videos and gain more likes.

The recent and strange example comes from Pakistan, where TikTok has previously been outlawed. Humaira Asghar, a Pakistani social media sensation, has come under fire for posing in front of a burning forest for a TikTok video.

"Fire erupts wherever I go," Humaira Asghar captioned the video in which she can be seen walking in a silver ball gown in front of a flaming hillside.

After receiving reaction, Humaira stated in a statement made by her team that she did not spark the fire and that "creating videos is not harmful."

This tiktoker from Pakistan has set fire to the forest for 15 sec video.



Government should make sure that culprits are punished and the tiktoker along with the brand should be penalised.

The video has subsequently been removed from the internet.

"This is criminal behavior!!" said one of the social media users.

"One can at least block her on social media platforms, if the authorities don't do anything," one remark under the video said, with numerous other people requesting that she be banned and punished.