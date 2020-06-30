Coronavirus cases surge to over 208,400 in Pakistan; Sindh reports record fatalities

Pakistan's Sindh province reported 1,509 cases and 74 deaths as the number of coronavirus fatalities crossed 4,250 in the country.

The total coronavirus cases in Sindh has crossed 81,950 with Punjab reporting over 74,778 cases. Pakistan's Punjab province reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases in the country has now stands at over 208, 400.

Meanwhile, Balochistan which has seen a spurt in virus cases reported 71 new COVID-19 cases with the total number of cases rising to 10,426.

Amid the rising number of cases, Peshawar's administration imposed lockdown in two more localities even as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 337 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The government said the number of recoveries had crossed 95,000 after 2,783 more patients joined the list of recoveries.

The nation's capital Islamabad also reported new cases with 248 infections as the number of case rose to over 12,600.

