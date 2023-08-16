ugc_banner

Church attacked in Pakistan's Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations

Faisalabad, PakistanWritten By: Anas MallickUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

Breaking news.

The allegations of blasphemy have been raised against a family

A church along with some buildings around it have been vandalised in Pakistan's Faisalabad following allegations of blasphemy against a family. The incident has taken place in Faisalabad's Jaranwala Tehsil.

(This is a breaking news. More updates to follow shortly)
 

