Church attacked in Pakistan's Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations
The allegations of blasphemy have been raised against a family
A church along with some buildings around it have been vandalised in Pakistan's Faisalabad following allegations of blasphemy against a family. The incident has taken place in Faisalabad's Jaranwala Tehsil.
