Chinese FM Wang Yi meets Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, other key leaders

On the last day of his three-day official visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held talks with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari and other key Nepali leaders.

Wang called on President Bhandari at 10 am on Sunday at President’s office.

“State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC H.E. Mr. Wang Yi paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon. President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari today and exchanged views on further strengthening Nepal-China bilateral relations,” said Nepal’s Foreign Ministry in a tweet.

On the occasion, they exchanged views on the age-old Nepal-China friendship. The president expressed that high-level visits, like this one, would help in further bolstering the good relations subsisting between Nepal and China since the historical period.

She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to China for its continued support to Nepal’s socio-economic development.

Later, Foreign Minister Wang held talks with former prime ministers — KP Sharma Ali and Pushpa Kamala Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in two separate meetings in a hotel in Kathmandu.

According to reports, CPN-UML chairperson KP Sharma Oli urged the Government of China for taking forward BRI-related projects like railway, irrigation, education, and health.

Party leader Rajan Bhattarai, senior vice chair Ishwor Pokhrel, and general secretary Shankar Pokhrel were among those accompanying party Chair Oli during the meeting.

CPN- Maoist leader Shakti Basnet said they drew the attention of the Chinese Foreign Minister to create an environment conducive for the smooth operation of the Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi checkpoints which have not come into regular operation for long since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, various dimensions of Nepal-China relations were discussed during the meeting.

After the meeting, FM Wang refused to give a comment on the visit to the media.

As per reports in meeting with Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka earlier, Wang said, China supports Nepal in pursuing independent domestic and foreign policies.

Additionally, he said China believes that the affairs of Nepal should be decided by its people, he said, noting that China opposes any attempt to undermine Nepal's sovereignty and independence, interfere in its internal affairs and engage in geopolitical games in Nepal.

While China has said that it supports Nepal in furthering participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Nepal has not given any comment on the initiative.

Wang held scores of meetings with Nepali senior leaders during his three-day visit and both sides signed nine agreements in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Chinese FM had met with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier on Saturday, where the two leaders witnessed the virtual completion ceremony of the Pokhara Regional International Airport which China handed over to Nepal.

With this, the foreign minister has concluded his Nepal visit.