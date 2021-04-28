Chinese def minister calls on Lanka's leaders; discusses steps to boost ties

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Chinese defence minister arrived here along with a high-level delegation on Tuesday on a two-day official visit after he made a brief trip to Bangladesh.

"Had a fruitful discussion with #china defense minister General Wei Fenghe this morning. This visit will further strengthen the ties between two countries," the president tweeted along with photographs of their meeting.

The Chinese defence minister also called on President Gotabaya's brother and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"I conveyed my gratitude to the Govt Of China for the generous donation of Sinopharm vaccines and PPE kits since the outbreak of the #COVID19 pandemic," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"We also discussed post-pandemic economic recovery and steps to be taken to ensure economic stability. Assistance in rebuilding investor confidence and attracting investments- I explained is a key priority for #SriLanka and essential in the path to economic growth of the country," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in another tweet.

Earlier, a Sri Lankan delegation led by Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) had a fruitful discussion with the visiting Chinese delegation led by General Wei, the Sri Lankan defence ministry said in a press release.

Recalling the long existed bilateral ties between two countries, General Gunaratne said China had been a 'historical ally' of Sri Lanka across a multitude of avenues including Buddhism, trade, infrastructure development and global connectivity.

He also appreciated the recent supportive measure extended by Beijing during the UN Human Rights Council resolution tabled against Sri Lanka, the statement said.

The UN body passed a strong resolution, which establishes a new accountability process to collect, analyse and preserve evidence of international crimes allegedly committed in Sri Lanka for use in future prosecutions.

"We are looking forward to work together with Sri Lanka to enhance practical cooperation and to promote bilateral relations to a greater extent,” said Wei, while highlighting the existing military ties between two countries.

The Chinese defence minister also launched the official website of the Chinese National Defence University Alumni Association of Sri Lanka, the statement said.

The two sides also signed a military assistance protocol, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)