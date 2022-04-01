China will recognise Taliban regime ‘when conditions are ripe’: Report

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reportedly indicated on China's willingness to recognise teh Taliban regime in Afghanistan. South China Morning Post has reported that Wang said China would recognise the regime ‘when conditions are ripe’. The Chinese foreign minister was talking at the end of two-day meeting organised to discussed Afghanistan affairs, said the report.

The meeting was organised in China's Anhui province and was attended by officials from the US, Russia and 'several countries neighbouring Afghanistan'.

After they captured power in Afghanistan, the Taliban have struggled to control the country. Though the regime remains the most prominent power centre in the country, the economy is in shambles and people are facing extreme poverty. Funds of the erstwhile Afghanistan governemnt have been frozen in banks in the West and the Taliban regime does not have full access to them.

Watch | US cancels Doha meet after Taliban close school for girls



In such light Chinese support may prove to be vital for the regime. China, in return, appears likely to get a toehold in the strategic country rich in minerals.

“Afghanistan has been suffering from war for many years and has fallen behind the pace of world development. This situation should not continue,” said Wang as quoted by the SCMP

“Solving the above problems still requires unremitting efforts. It is believed that diplomatic recognition of the Afghan government will come when conditions are ripe that the concerns of all parties are given a stronger response,” he reportedly said further.