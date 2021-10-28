China urges IMF to help Afghanistan amid rising poverty

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume financing support to Afghanistan for reconstruction.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, the country has been struggling with poverty and a humanitarian crisis.

Various financial institutions suspended their engagement with the country until there was clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government led by the Taliban.

Currently, banks are running out of money, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have surged.

The IMF said that Afghanistan's economy was set to contract up to 30 per cent this year. "Afghanistan is in need of revival on all fronts, and development is the top priority," said Wang.

Also read | IMF suspends its engagement with Afghanistan

During the call, he urged the US and other Western countries to lift unilateral sanctions on Afghanistan. He also asked the World Health Organization to provide more vaccines and medical supplies to help Afghanistan fight COVID-19.

China has said it will send $30 million worth of emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. "My overall impression is that the Taliban is eager to have dialogue and cooperation with the outside and that they are serious about this," Wang said.

Earlier, IMF had said it was deeply concerned about the economic conditions in Afghanistan as it urged the international community to take urgent steps to stall a “looming humanitarian crisis” in the country.

During a news conference, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters, "Our engagement with Afghanistan has been suspended until there is clarity within the international community on the recognition of the government".