China participates in multinational naval exercise AMAN-23 in Pakistan

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, addresses a news briefing to host Pakistan Navy’s 8th Multinational Exercise AMAN-23 under the slogan of "Together for Peace", in Karachi, Pakistan, February 8, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

The news agency Reuters reported that during a news briefing, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami commented on the importance of the exercises 

China and Pakistan conducted a joint military exercise as the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy's guided-missile destroyer Nanning arrived at the port of Karachi on February 9. 

The missile destroyer will participate in the multinational naval exercise AMAN (Peace)-23 at the invitation of the Pakistan navy. 

On Wednesday, Pakistan's navy said that it will host 50 countries for regular maritime exercises that are held every two years. The exercises involve ships, aircraft and special operation forces from February 10-14. 

The news agency Reuters reported that during a news briefing, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami commented on the importance of the exercises. 

He said the exercises will be significant in light of piracy, terrorism, narcotics and arms trafficking, and climate change. 

A report by China Military said that the visiting Chinese naval ship received a grand welcome ceremony on the morning of February 9. 

As per the report, the representatives of the Pakistan Navy, "the staff of the Consulate General of China in Karachi, and the deputy military attaché of the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan met the ship Nanning at the dock". 

