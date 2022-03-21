Cash-strapped Sri Lanka: Two 70-year-olds die waiting in queue for fuel

Officials in Sri Lanka stated on Sunday that two 70-year-old men died while waiting in serpentine lines outside gas stations.

While dealing with a historic foreign reserve crisis, Sri Lanka is suffering from a severe fuel scarcity.

The two septuagenarians died on Saturday in Kandy and Colombo Suburb, according to Colombo police.

Both of the deceased had waited in line for nearly six hours.

The deaths are thought to have been caused by acute exhaustion brought on by the scorching heat.

According to officials, the government is relying on Indian petroleum to alleviate the current shortage.

Chairman of State-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) Sumith Wijesinghe said, "From the Indian credit line, we get all the finished products, such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel."

"We have received jet fuel on 13th and 14th (of this month). We have received another diesel ship which will start unloading tomorrow," he said, pointing out that the public seemed to stockpile fuel in view of the shortage.

Sri Lankans have been queuing at petrol stations for weeks, sometimes for hours, as the country grapples with the greatest economic crisis in its independent history, with a dearth of foreign money limiting the supply of crucial items.

