Cash-strapped Pakistan assures 'support' to Maldives after India's increased budgetary allocations

As India's interim Budget increased allocation to aid Maldives at ₹770 Crore, cash-strapped Pakistan on Thursday (Feb 1) also assured the South Asian archipelago that it will address the "pressing development needs" of the island nation.

During a telephone conversation with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar reportedly discussed ways to fortify the bilateral ties between the two nations, the President's Office said in a press release.

Muizzu has also "been assured of the support of the Pakistani government to address the pressing development needs of the Maldives," it said.

The Pakistani caretaker prime minister also conveyed his support and assistance to the Maldives' efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, the release said.

The Maldives established diplomatic relations with Pakistan on July 26, 1966.

India-Maldives ties: The aid increase and talks in New Delhi

A high-level delegation from the Maldives has arrived in New Delhi amid the ongoing discussions between the two nations over the presence of Indian military personnel in the island nation.

The core group was formed following Maldives President Muizzu's demand for the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in the country. The pro-China president recently came to power over an 'India Out' plank.

Meanwhile, the increased allocation in India's interim Budget reaffirms New Delhi's commitment to expand major infrastructure initiatives and development projects in the Maldives.

India is supporting the country's biggest infrastructure project, the Greater Malé Connectivity Project (GMCP).

From being the top country of origin for the tourism sector in Maldives last year, India dropped to fifth position this January in the aftermath of the diplomatic spat between the two countries.