Maldives delegation in Delhi ahead of core group meeting today

In a significant diplomatic development, a high-level delegation from the Maldives has arrived in Delhi, amid the ongoing discussions between the two nations regarding the presence of Indian military personnel in the island nation.

The delegation, comprising both diplomatic and military representatives, is expected to take part in the second core group meeting to address the issue on Friday (Feb 2), with the Indian side.

The core group was formed in the back of Maldives President Muizzu's demand for the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in the country. The personnel are present to maintain Indian platforms for humanitarian purposes.

The first meeting of the core took place in Malé on January 14. The Indian readout from the first meeting highlighted the discussions centered around finding a "mutually workable solution" that would allow for the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms providing humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of Maldives.