Case will be registered within 72 hours for derogatory comments against Pak military: Interior Minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that court cases will be registered against people using "foul language" against country's all-powerful army.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, in recent months has severely criticised Pakistan Army for interference in the politics and installing a "puppet" prime minister to head office by rigging the polls.

"Cases will be registered against people using foul language against the armed forces within 72 hours," Pakistan' Express Tribune quoted Rashid as saying on Saturday.

The comments came a day after PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the armed forces have created a "deep state" and had taken the nation "hostage".

In stronger words, Rehman also said that the alliance also has to decide whether the next protest march would be held in the national capital Islamabad or at the army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In another report by Dawn, the interior minister also said that the government would start preparations to "counter" these protests from Monday.

Rashid also said that a case has been registered against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his comments on the military and Pakistan's The News confirmed that a police raid took place at Kifayatullah's residence on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

