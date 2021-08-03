Car bomb attack at Afghanistan defence minister’s house in Kabul, gunmen enter his house: Reports

A powerful blast hit the centre of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, local media reporters said.

The explosion was due to a vehicle bomb attack near the house of interim Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, stated security officers at the site.

Sporadic gunfire was audible at the blast location and some gunmen entered the defence minister’s residence, sources added.



A suicide bomber detonated a bomb in front of the Afghan Defence Minister's residence, which was then attacked by at least two gunmen.

According to the sources the Defence Minister is safe.The vehicle bomb attack was directed at a guesthouse belonging to the acting Defence Minister, who was not there at the time of the explosion.

Security personnel have arrived at the scene of a vehicle bomb assault.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have escalated across the nation, with the Taliban seizing control of checkpoints, trade stations, and infrastructure projects.

The attack was not immediately claimed by any terrorist organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)