Canada imposes sanctions on ex-presidents of Sri Lanka

Canada has imposed sanctions on four Sri Lankans including former presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The sanctions were imposed on Tuesday (January 10) for committing what Canada called "gross and systematic violations of human rights" during the country's civil war.

In addition to former presidents, sanctions have also been imposed on Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and Lt Commander Chandana P Hettiarachchithe, the Canadian foreign ministry said.

"The Special Economic Measures (Sri Lanka) Regulations impose on listed persons a prohibition on any transaction (effectively, an asset freeze) by prohibiting persons in Canada and Canadians outside Canada from engaging in any activity related to any property of these listed persons or providing financial or related services to them," the ministry said in a statement.

"The individuals listed in the Schedule to the Regulations are also rendered inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," it added.

Former Sri Lanka president Goyabaya Rajapaksa briefly fled the country last summer in the wake of massive protests over the unprecedented economic crisis.

Sri Lanka’s majority Sinhalese population had praised the brothers for defeating Tamil separatists after a 26-year civil war, which occurred from 1983 to 2009.

Also sanctioned are two senior military officers, including Ratnayake, whom a court sentenced to death for his role in a massacre of Tamils in 2000. He was later pardoned by the government.

Ottawa is also sanctioning Navy commander Hettiarachchi, who has been accused of abducting civilians who were later killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.