Pakistan: Bushra bibi warns authorities against another operation on Zaman Park during Eid al-Fitr holidays

Bushra Bibi, the wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, has warned the Punjab caretaker government's authorities against any operations on her Zaman Park residence during the Eid al-Fitr holidays. The former Pakistan first lady warned caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that their offices will be responsible if an operation is carried out.

As per an Express Tribune report, in a nine-page letter sent to the authorities via her counsel Azhar Siddique, Bushra under articles 9, 14, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution, Bushra asked the PM and CM to "refrain the authorities from conducting any operation without adopting the due process of law."

The letter referred to a police raid conducted on March 18 without the presence of a female police officer — against court instructions. Bushra said she is currently working on the "rehabilitation" of Zaman Park, and expressed her apprehension that the police are planning another operation during Eid al-Fitr holidays.

She warned the CM and PM that if any such operation is carried out, it would be a violation of articles 10-A, 4, and 5 of the Constitution. The letter also warned that appropriate actions or remedies would be taken in due course of law, and the PM, CM, and other officers would be held responsible for any violation of fundamental rights.

"Furthermore, if any such operation is carried out at Zaman Park, Lahore or at any nearby place, the prime minister, chief minister and other officer(s) would be held responsible and appropriate actions or remedies shall be taken in due course of law and this representation(s) may be considered as a warning against taking any action in violation of fundamental rights which are in the negation of Article 10-A read with articles 4 & 5 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973," stated the letter.

This letter comes after the Lahore High Court dismissed a petition filed by her to "halt police action" at the residence. In it, the PTI party chief's wife had Bushra's petition had nominated the Ministry of Interior, the Punjab inspector general of Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.