British-Pakistani doctor, who floated COVID-19 conspiracy theories, suspended

A British-Pakistani doctor's license has been suspended after he claimed that coronavirus was a conspiracy to control the world.

Iqbal Adil's reference number has been removed from the website of General Medical Council (GMC), reported Geo News.

"This person has been suspended from the Medical Register and may not practice as a doctor in the UK," the website said, adding that Iqbal was neither on the General Practioner (GP) register nor on the specialist one.

"This doctor is not subject to revalidation (as) only doctors holding full registration with a license to practice are subject to revalidation."

Adil in an interview called his suspension political victimisation.

Iqbal, who graduated from Pakistan's Multan city in 1986 and worked as a specialist in colorectal and emergency surgery and laparoscopy in UK, peddled various conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus on social media and in interviews, describing the deadly virus "orchestrated by the elite and is indeed a hoax".

In various videos on Youtube which were later removed, Adil claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine could not find a cure and social distancing couldn't prevent the spread of the virus.

Following his suspension, Adil filed a petition in change.org, which got the support so far of over 300 people, asking UK National Health Service (NHS) to revoke the suspension.

"Mr Adil has a family with 3 children to support. NHS UK need doctors to work. It would not be in the best interest of the public and health system to lose experienced and highly qualified surgeon like him," the petition said.

