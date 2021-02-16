Bomb-making class turns into blast site, 30 Taliban terrorists killed

Thirty Taliban terrorists were killed when a bomb exploded during a bomb-making class at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Balkh province.

The 209th Shaheen Corps - part of the Afghan National Army - said in a statement that 30 fighters including six foreign nationals who were expert mine makers, had been killed in an explosion on Saturday morning.

The blast happened at a mosque in the village of Qultaq in the Dowlatabad district of Balkh province.

The bodies of the six foreigners could not be identified because of the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, the army statement revealed.

The terrorists had gathered to learn techniques for making bombs and improvised explosive devices IEDs from the six foreigners, who were reportedly considered experts in the subject.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan even as the Taliban and government engage in peace talks that began in September. The discussions have so far failed to make any breakthrough.

The new Biden administration in the United States has accused the Taliban of not reducing violence despite signing a deal with Washington last year that stipulated the group do so.

(With inputs from agencies)