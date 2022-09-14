Bomb claimed by Pakistan Taliban kills former head of militia and 7 others in northwest

The former leader of a pro-government militia and seven other people were murdered by a bomb in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday (Sept. 14), according to authorities. The local Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.

The Kabal town in the Swat valley, which was largely governed by the Pakistan Taliban during an insurgency from 2007 to 2009, was the scene of the blast on Tuesday night.

Islamabad supported peace committees, or tribal vigilante groups, for years as they protected their areas from extremists.

Since the insurrection was largely put down and national security increased, the majority of them have been abolished.

Former peace committee leader Idrees Khan was killed after his pick-up truck was struck by a roadside bomb, according to Swat district police officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat, who spoke to AFP.

Two local police officers, two private guards, and three labourers were among the fatalities, according to a second local police official.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which claimed responsibility for the incident, claimed Khan was engaged in the murder of TTP members.

Also Read: Before and after images show dramatic expansion of Bahrain by building land on sea: 1987 vs 2022

The group also claimed responsibility for a skirmish with Pakistani security forces that left three troops dead on Tuesday in the Afghan border province of Kurram.

The TTP declared an extended ceasefire in June to aid in peace negotiations being mediated by Afghanistan, but despite both parties claiming the ceasefire was still in effect, there have been frequent confrontations since then.

Islamabad has routinely complained about TTP attacks since the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan last year, particularly along their porous border.

Though they are independent organisations, the Taliban from Pakistan and Afghanistan have a similar ideology.

(with inputs from agencies)

