Blasts target Taliban truck in Jalalabad a day after series of explosions rocked city

A day after three consecutive blasts targeting Taliban militants killed two people and wounded over 20, another bomb blast occurred on Sunday in Afghanistan’s northern Jalalabad city again targeting Taliban fighters.

According to local media, citing witnesses, the explosion wounded Taliban fighters and they were later taken to a hospital. A journalist said the explosion took place near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul.

Further details regarding the number of Taliban militias wounded and causality are yet to be determined.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed in Jalalabad in the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.

The eastern city is the capital of Nangarhar province, the heartland of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan branch.

Watch

Although both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy. That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two.

The explosions come on a day when Afghan women took to the streets in Kabul to voice their concern against Taliban policies seeking to suppress women’s rights.

Also read | Afghan women take to streets in Kabul, vow to fight for rights

Holding up messages calling for the participation of women in public life, they marched from what was once the ministry of women affairs to the city centre.

The protest came after several restrictions were imposed on girls and women in the country.

Later speaking to WION, Ghazala Koofi, the lead organiser of press conference, stated that they would take to the streets if their due rights are not given.

These women also said that by denying their right to work and participate meaningfully in the social, political and economic sphere the incumbent government is going against Islamic principles. Freedom of religion, individual rights and liberties must be respected, said the women.

(With inputs from agencies)