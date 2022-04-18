Bilawal Bhutto likely to be Pakistan's next foreign minister, say sources

According to a media source, Bilawal Bhutto is expected to be selected as Pakistan's next foreign minister in the new Shehbaz Sharif led government.

While the roles of prime minister and president are significant, the question of who will be the new government's foreign minister is also crucial, since the combined opposition has repeatedly targeted Khan's government for its misguided foreign policy.

The Oxford-educated politician said in a recent interview with a British newspaper that his appointment as the new foreign minister would be decided by the party.

Bilawal Bhutto is the son of Benazir Bhutto, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and Asif Ali Zardari, the country's former president. He is Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's maternal grandchild.

The following is a list of probable cabinet ministers, according to sources.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to be appointed Foreign Minister

Sherry Rehman to be Minister for Climate Change

PPP's Naveed Qamar to be Minister for Commerce,

PPPs Khursheed Shah to be minister for Water and Power in the new cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Shazia Marri Chairperson BISP

Maulana Asad JUIF, Minister for Communications

Maualan Abdul Wasey JUIF, Minister for Housing

Mufti Abdul Shakoor JUIF, Minister for Religious Affairs

Senator Talha Mehmood JUIF, Minister for Safron

Zahid Akram Durrani from JUIF will be made deputy speaker

