Bhutan general elections: Himalayan nation goes to polls as New Delhi keeps a close eye

The Himalayan nation of Bhutan went to vote on Tuesday (Jan 9) morning to elect its fourth National Assembly, the 47-seat lower house of Bhutan's bicameral legislature.

The picturesque landlocked country of Bhutan, with a population of 770,000 finds itself nestled between two powerhouses, India and China - making it a major actor in the geopolitics of the region.

The country has a unique two-round electoral system. The first round of the elections was held in November last year, in which the ruling Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) came in fourth place and was disqualified from the subsequent round.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) qualified for the second round and are currently vying to receive keys to the parliament. PDP is being led by former prime minister Tshering Tobgay who is seen as a pro-India voice that aligns with New Delhi's strategic interests.

Meanwhile, BTP, Bhutan's youngest political party registered in January 202023, is led by “Dasho” Pema Chewang - a former bureaucrat.

Challenges for Bhutan

One of the biggest poll planks has been the rising unemployment in the country. According to the World Bank, the youth unemployment rate in Bhutan stands at 29 per cent which can be a direct result of the tepid economic growth, averaging 1.7 per cent over the past five years.

Additionally, the country is facing a migration crisis with the youth preferring to venture abroad in hopes of better opportunities. Australia has emerged as the top destination for the Bhutanese youngsters. According to local reports, around 15,000 Bhutanese were issued visas there in the 12 months to last July, which is more than the preceding six years combined.

The tourism sector is yet to recover from the shock of COVID-19 pandemic and it was perhaps one of the reasons why DNT suffering a drubbing in the first round. The party looked out of sorts during the pandemic, which affected the livelihoods of the voters, who showed their anger while casting the ballot.

Watch | Maldives-India Row: WION speaks to Maldives MP Mickail Naseem × Apart from the socio-economic problems, Bhutan has also been lagging on its longstanding policy of prioritising “Gross National Happiness”.

Both parties have said they are committed to the constitutionally enshrined philosophy of measuring the country's success by the “happiness and well-being of the people”.

New Delhi will be keeping a close eye on the Bhutanese elections, considering the play China has been making in the region.

A pro-Indian government that may attempt to double down on ties with New Delhi will be the best outcome for both India and Bhutan. For New Delhi, a pro-Indian government, especially after the Maldives elected President Mohamed Muizzu (pro-China voice), it would be reassuring to have an administration that can be trusted on all counts.