New Delhi

Bangladesh recalled its two senior diplomats from India on Thursday (Dec 5) amid increasing tensions since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime in a popular uprising. The interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus recalled Shikdar Mohammad Ashraful Rahman, working as the acting Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, along with the Assistant High Commissioner in Agartala, Arif Mohammad.

Advertisment

The decision came after protests in West Bengal and Tripura, the east Indian states sharing borders with Bangladesh.

The reported protests were against the arrest of religious leader and Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu. He was arrested on the charges of sedition.

Both recalled diplomats have been instructed to work from Dhaka till further developments.

Advertisment

Watch | Bangladesh Plans to Remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Image from Currency Notes

Sikder Mohammad returned to Bangladesh on Thursday (Dec 5) while Arif Mohammad is scheduled to reach on Saturday (Dec 7). The order to leave India was given to them on Tuesday (Dec 3).

Advertisment

Monk's lawyer 'attacked'

A lawyer of Krishna Das Prabhu was brutally attacked in Bangladesh, a spokesperson for the Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, said on December 2.

Chinmoy was accused of disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag while demanding safety for Hindus. An FIR was also filed against him and 18 others. He was denied bail on November 26 and sent to prison. The court will hear the case on January 2 next year.

Indian political leaders have been raising concerns over the arrest of the Hindu monk and rising attacks on the Hindu community in the country.

Over the weekend, ISKCON claimed Bangladesh detained two more Hindu monks who had gone to meet Chinmoy in jail.

While ISKCON earlier said Chinmoy was not its representative in Bangladesh, the group later said in a statement it “supports his rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship."

(With inputs from agencies)