Bangladesh: One cop dead, dozens injured after oppn activists clash with police during anti-govt rally

One police officer died and a dozen others were injured after supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clashed with police during an anti-government rally in the capital city of Dhaka, the news agency Associated Press reported on Saturday (Oct 28). The rally was held to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee next year's general elections.

Citing local media and witnesses, the Associated Press report said that the violence broke out at Dhaka's Kakrail area when BNP activists led by former PM Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League’s members to a separate rally a few blocks away.

Speaking to the news agency, Dhaka police spokesperson Faruk Hossain said that violence continued in at least 10 spots in the city, where security forces confronted opposition activists who attacked them, vandalised and torched vehicles.

BNP accuses security forces of ruining 'peaceful rally'

BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused security forces of ruining a "peaceful rally" and announced general strikes across Bangladesh on Sunday. Speaking to the Associated Press, BNP spokesperson Zahiruddin Swapan said that security forces attacked party activists mercilessly.

Earlier, Prime Minister Hasina's party- the Awami League- warned that any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force.

Addressing a huge rally in Chattogram's district Anwara, Hasina said that the BNP was attempting to derail her government's development agenda.

“Today BNP (Zia’s party) wants to oust the government. They are giving various types of threats to launch a movement ... No threat will work,” Hasina said after she inaugurated a Chinese-built underwater tunnel.

The opposition is leaving no stone unturned to dethrone Hasina as Bangladesh's 12th national election is expected to be held in January next year. Earlier, BNP's Secretary General Alamgir said that the party would continue to push for the resignation of Hasina’s administration and the installation of a caretaker government.

“We don’t trust this government. They must go first to hold a free and fair election. Otherwise, they would rig the election,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

