Bangladesh mall fire: PM Sheikh Hasina says building had no fire exits

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday (March 1) that a shopping mall in Dhaka that caught fire and killed 46 people had no fire exits. Speaking at an event in the capital city, Prime Minister Hasina said, "What could be more painful than this?"

“We always request our architects, at least when they design homes or buildings, (to) keep a small open balcony, a fire exit, or ventilation. But architects ... will not design that properly and also the owners do not want to leave an inch of space,” Hasina said.

The prime minister expressed her shock at the loss of lives and said that it was a result of negligence.

The fire started late Thursday on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall. Over a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the blaze.

41 victims identified

Bacchu Mia, who is in charge of a police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told the news agency Associated Press that 41 of the total victims were identified and 38 of the bodies were handed to their families.

The Associated Press report said firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies. Earlier, at least 43 people were confirmed dead. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said that three injured people died later, adding the death toll could rise as at least a dozen critically injured people were being treated in two state-run hospitals.

Mohammed Siam, one of the survivors, told the news agency that people escaped by heading to the building’s roof. "I knew about the fire when it was on the first floor. We moved to the roof of the building. Around 30 people were there. After the fire was under control, fire service personnel broke into one side of the roof and rescued us," Siam said.

The death toll included students, teachers, two journalists, and five members of a family.

Cause of the fire not yet determined

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, the fire service department said the building owner was served at least three times with notice to correct the building’s fire extinguishing system.

According to the Capital Development Authority (the official regulator), the building was not permitted to open restaurants but it had at least eight food shops.