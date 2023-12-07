LIVE TV
Bangladesh elections 2024: PM Sheikh Hasina-led 14 party alliance to head to polls

WION Web Team
DhakaEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
main img

File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a rally of her Awami League party Photograph:(Agencies)

Bangladesh elections: Reports in the Bangladeshi media claim that more parties intend to join the electoral alliance of the Awami League-led 14 parties.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is heading to South Asian country's January 7 national elections with a 14-party alliance led by her Awami League (AL). Hasina is also the president of Awami League political party.  

Earlier this week, the alliance leaders reportedly submitted the respective lists of their candidates at a meeting. It was not immediately clear how many seats Awami League will leave for its alliance partners. 

The deadline for nomination of candidates for respective constituencies is scheduled to end on December 17. The alliance coordinator Amir Hossain Amu and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has been reportedly instructed to follow up the nomination within the said timeframe. 

"There must be an agreement with the alliance regarding seat sharing. 14 parties may have demands. But the Awami League will evaluate the popular ones. Candidates who can win the election will be given more importance," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said during a press conference.

Hasina urged the alliance partners to be united before and after the polls and called upon the leaders to not withdraw the party candidates upon announcement. 

Also watch | Bangladesh: BNP looking at overthrowing Hasina's Awami government

Besides, reports in the Bangladeshi media claim that more parties intend to join the electoral alliance of the Awami League-led 14 parties.

Awami League leadership said that the decision on seat sharing will be announced soon.

"I want all the candidates to be in the field. This will increase voter turnout. Voting will also be festive, participatory and competitive," PM Hasina said during the meeting. 

It was decided that the alliance would not include any party, but there could be some strategic alliances before the election, Dhaka Tribune reported. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Mukul Sharma

